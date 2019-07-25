Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) is Unigestion Holding SA’s Largest Position

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 830,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,026 shares during the period. Hershey accounts for 3.0% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.40% of Hershey worth $111,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Hershey by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Hershey by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.47.

Hershey stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.95. Hershey Co has a 12 month low of $94.78 and a 12 month high of $149.90.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 90.64%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

In other Hershey news, Director Anthony J. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total value of $652,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,126.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 360,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $44,400,409.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,639,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,018,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,100 shares of company stock worth $401,990 and have sold 3,676,669 shares worth $464,330,578. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

