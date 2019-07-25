Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.75 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 2.92%.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.14. 72,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $19.01 and a 1-year high of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $638.96 million, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.39.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HCCI. ValuEngine raised Vale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Lions Gate Entertainment to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

