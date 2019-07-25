Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.40

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.40 and last traded at $39.43, with a volume of 2592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.
HLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PACCAR to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup set a $47.00 price target on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50.
In related news, SVP Edi Hienrich sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $35,143.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,354.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 473.4% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 70,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 58,071 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,708,000. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 39,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (NYSE:HLF)
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.
