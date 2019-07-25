Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $39.40

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $39.40 and last traded at $39.43, with a volume of 2592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.86.

HLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PACCAR to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup set a $47.00 price target on Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus cut Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.50.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Herbalife Nutrition’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edi Hienrich sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $35,143.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,354.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 32,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 473.4% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 70,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 58,071 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,708,000. Finally, Fort L.P. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 39,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

