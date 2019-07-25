Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $87.45

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.45 and traded as low as $91.28. Henkel AG & Co KGaA shares last traded at $91.70, with a volume of 363,020 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEN3. HSBC raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Compugroup Medical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Main First Bank set a €92.00 ($106.98) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €95.89 ($111.50).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

