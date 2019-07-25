HedgeTrade (HEDG) Trading 23.6% Higher This Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 25th. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $227.78 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade token can currently be bought for $0.79 or 0.00007989 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008124 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006052 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000581 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00058792 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

HedgeTrade Token Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,393,355 tokens. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

