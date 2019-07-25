HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $63.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. HealthStream updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $27.01 on Thursday. HealthStream has a 1-year low of $23.06 and a 1-year high of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.89. The company has a market capitalization of $857.97 million, a PE ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSTM. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In related news, Director Linda Rebrovick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSTM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,451 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,848,000 after purchasing an additional 63,320 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in HealthStream by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

