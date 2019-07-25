HealthStream (HSTM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ: HSTM) in the last few weeks:

7/25/2019 – HealthStream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, HealthStream has additional offices in Brentwood, Tennessee; Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois and San Diego, California. “

7/24/2019 – HealthStream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, HealthStream has additional offices in Brentwood, Tennessee; Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois and San Diego, California. “

7/10/2019 – HealthStream was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, HealthStream has additional offices in Brentwood, Tennessee; Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois and San Diego, California. “

7/9/2019 – HealthStream was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/25/2019 – HealthStream was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HealthStream’s suite of solutions is contracted by healthcare employees in the U.S. for workforce development, training & learning management, talent management, credentialing, privileging, provider enrollment, performance assessment, and managing simulation-based education programs. Based in Nashville, Tennessee, HealthStream has additional offices in Brentwood, Tennessee; Jericho, New York; Boulder, Colorado; Chicago, Illinois and San Diego, California. “

NASDAQ:HSTM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.22. 108,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,615. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.02. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.86. The company has a market cap of $857.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.67.

Get HealthStream Inc alerts:

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. HealthStream had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $63.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthStream news, Director Linda Rebrovick sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,603.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in HealthStream by 174.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 917.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Featured Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.