Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.63-1.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.64. Healthcare Trust Of America also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.63-1.65 EPS.

HTA stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,451. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04. Healthcare Trust Of America has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.33.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $171.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust Of America’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 76.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. Raymond James reissued a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup set a $5.00 price target on Forum Energy Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on MAV Beauty Brands from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.25.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

