Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Sidoti

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) had its price target cut by Sidoti from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on HCSG. BidaskClub cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H&E Equipment Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens set a $71.00 target price on shares of Saia and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,324. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.73.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $462.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.68 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.57%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 70.54%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 7,502 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $244,865.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,804.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,635,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,517,000. Giverny Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 3,000.9% during the 1st quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 287,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 278,068 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,815,000. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 622,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,551,000 after acquiring an additional 159,160 shares during the last quarter.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

