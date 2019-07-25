Head to Head Contrast: First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) & Independent Bank Co.(MI) (OTCMKTS:IBCP)

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) and Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares First National and Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National 25.15% 16.11% 1.34% Independent Bank Co.(MI) 21.81% 12.33% 1.27%

This table compares First National and Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National $40.29 million 2.38 $10.14 million N/A N/A Independent Bank Co.(MI) $175.59 million 2.92 $39.84 million $1.68 12.99

Independent Bank Co.(MI) has higher revenue and earnings than First National.

Dividends

First National pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Independent Bank Co.(MI) pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Independent Bank Co.(MI) pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Co.(MI) has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Independent Bank Co.(MI) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for First National and Independent Bank Co.(MI), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National 0 0 0 0 N/A Independent Bank Co.(MI) 0 2 1 0 2.33

Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.02%. Given Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Independent Bank Co.(MI) is more favorable than First National.

Volatility and Risk

First National has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Co.(MI) has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.2% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.1% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of First National shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Independent Bank Co.(MI) beats First National on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions. Its loan products comprise construction loans, including residential, land acquisition, and development loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; and commercial real estate loans that are secured by various types of commercial real estate, including multi-family residential buildings, office and retail buildings, hotels, industrial buildings, and religious facilities. The company's loan products also include commercial and industrial loans that are secured by business assets, such as accounts receivable, equipment, and inventory; home equity loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, and installment and demand loans. In addition, it provides wealth management services, including estate planning, investment management of assets, trustee under an agreement, trustee under a will, and estate settlement. Further, the company offers title insurance and investment services; and holds other real estate owned and office sites. Additionally, it provides Internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other traditional banking services. The company operates through 15 bank branch offices, a loan production office, and a customer service center, as well as a network of ATMs. First National Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Strasburg, Virginia.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services. It also provides title insurance, investment, and insurance brokerage services. The company offers its services through approximately 67 branches, 1 drive-thru facility, and 12 loan production offices. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

