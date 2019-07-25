Head-To-Head Contrast: CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and RESAAS Services (NASDAQ:RSASF)

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get CarGurus alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for CarGurus and RESAAS Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CarGurus 0 1 10 0 2.91 RESAAS Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

CarGurus currently has a consensus target price of $49.73, suggesting a potential upside of 35.68%. Given CarGurus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CarGurus is more favorable than RESAAS Services.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.8% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of CarGurus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CarGurus and RESAAS Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CarGurus $454.09 million 8.94 $65.17 million $0.57 64.30 RESAAS Services $350,000.00 32.91 -$5.86 million N/A N/A

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services.

Profitability

This table compares CarGurus and RESAAS Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CarGurus 13.94% 18.43% 12.88% RESAAS Services N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

CarGurus has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RESAAS Services has a beta of -2.36, meaning that its stock price is 336% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CarGurus beats RESAAS Services on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace. Its marketplace connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. develops cloud-based social business platform for the real estate services industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including an enterprise social network, a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, and advertising engine. It provides its tools and functionality primarily to owners of real estate brokerage firms and brokers, licensed real estate agents, and realtors. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. RESAAS Services Inc. is a subsidiary of The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.