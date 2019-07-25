H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on HEES. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.80 target price on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

HEES stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.48. The company had a trading volume of 229,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.56. H&E Equipment Services has a 12 month low of $18.12 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.84.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Bank of Edwardsville acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $314,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 81,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,735,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,430,000 after buying an additional 31,800 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

