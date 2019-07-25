HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to post $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank reported earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HDFC Bank.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HDB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.63 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $116.88. 27,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,064. HDFC Bank has a fifty-two week low of $85.43 and a fifty-two week high of $131.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.00. The company has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.44.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

