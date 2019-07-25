Hays plc (LON:HAS) Receives GBX 174.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

Hays plc (LON:HAS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 171.43 ($2.24).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 target price on shares of Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on shares of GetBusy from GBX 52 ($0.68) to GBX 56 ($0.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €475.00 ($552.33) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of COMPASS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of LON:HAS traded down GBX 1.10 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 152.40 ($1.99). 2,209,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 155.41. Hays has a one year low of GBX 134.60 ($1.76) and a one year high of GBX 213.40 ($2.79). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a PE ratio of 12.92.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, purchasing, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

