Haven Protocol (XHV) One Day Trading Volume Hits $221,456.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $221,456.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,010.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.85 or 0.02214201 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.44 or 0.00942756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $304.79 or 0.03042723 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.50 or 0.00813640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00060918 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.17 or 0.00710522 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00215004 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 7,849,101 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

