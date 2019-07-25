Harvey Investment Co. LLC Sells 28,876 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,876 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 262.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 20,154.4% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 587,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,758,000 after buying an additional 584,680 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Ecolab by 5.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ecolab by 37.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 69,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,754,000 after buying an additional 19,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Ecolab by 18.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.31. 18,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,219. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.77 and a fifty-two week high of $200.93. The company has a market cap of $57.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total transaction of $1,981,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 29,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.14, for a total transaction of $5,248,802.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,382.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,519 shares of company stock worth $14,253,673. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.93.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

