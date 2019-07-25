Harvey Investment Co. LLC Buys 342,542 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC increased its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,542 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up about 3.8% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of Fastenal worth $22,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Fastenal by 483.9% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, insider Terry Modock Owen sold 1,875 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $132,412.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,582.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.13 per share, for a total transaction of $33,263.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,041 shares of company stock worth $2,839,653. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $29.00 target price on Establishment Labs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.31.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.61. 113,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,882,899. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.25.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

