Harvey Investment Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 35.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,805 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up approximately 1.9% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $11,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,567,000 after purchasing an additional 47,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $285,139,000 after purchasing an additional 285,330 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 15,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $330.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.92.

A traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $69.68. 99,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. Agilent Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $82.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 22.25%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.66%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

