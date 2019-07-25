Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) will announce earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Harsco’s earnings. Harsco posted earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Harsco had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $447.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Harsco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Harsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 4,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $114,995.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,929.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 9,308 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $235,120.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,167.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Harsco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,329,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,256,000 after acquiring an additional 58,735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,123,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,803,000 after acquiring an additional 110,522 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Harsco during the 4th quarter worth about $29,637,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,346,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,426 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Harsco by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 896,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,591,000 after acquiring an additional 201,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

HSC stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.77. 2,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,548. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.40. Harsco has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

