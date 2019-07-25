Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) VP Sells $417,722.60 in Stock

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) VP Paul J. Jones sold 11,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $417,722.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,561.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:HOG traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,250,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,644. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. Harley-Davidson Inc has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $46.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. G&S Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HOG. Wedbush set a $30.00 price target on Redfin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price target on Univar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.