Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HL) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research note released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HL. Citigroup set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Numis Securities upgraded shares of AJ Bell to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,840 ($24.04).

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 2,100 ($27.44) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,965.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion and a PE ratio of 41.42. Hargreaves Lansdown has a twelve month low of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,447 ($31.97).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

