Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 555 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGK. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,269,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 226.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 755,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after purchasing an additional 524,499 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3,373.5% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 443,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after purchasing an additional 430,999 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,353,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,767,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.63. 80,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,589,569. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $46.80 and a 52-week high of $58.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

