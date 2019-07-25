Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $434,000 Investment in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 51.4% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,409,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,103,000 after purchasing an additional 818,222 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 534,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 333,567 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the first quarter worth about $11,693,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 12.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. 2.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBD stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,365. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.47. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $26.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates through two segments, Food Retail; and Cash and Carry.

