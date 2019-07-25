Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Invests $221,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,638 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 613,750 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after buying an additional 566,175 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,042,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.95.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,186,691. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The coffee company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 494.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $844,114.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,402,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $4,989,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 93,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,903. Company insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.