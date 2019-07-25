Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Has $264,000 Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 17,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Societe Generale in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.18.

NYSE GS traded down $2.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.27. 46,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.30. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $245.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.53.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.45%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Further Reading: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.