Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) issued its earnings results on Monday. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $42.89.

Get Halliburton alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded SemGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 23.3% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,509,335 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $79,800,000 after purchasing an additional 662,258 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 21.8% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,054 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Halliburton by 12.8% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 35,920 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 270.8% during the second quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258,800 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

Read More: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.