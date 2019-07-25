Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.66

Hallador Energy Co (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.66 and traded as high as $5.85. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $5.78, with a volume of 638 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of -0.16.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $89.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy Co will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. Hallador Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 46.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 mine underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana.

