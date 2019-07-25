GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Shares Acquired by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 901.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $71,638.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Waldegrave sold 3,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at $53,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,506,720 shares of company stock worth $23,046,711 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GWPH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $161.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.50. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 7.81 and a quick ratio of 7.19.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.48) by $0.80. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative net margin of 458.79% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The company had revenue of $39.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.12) EPS. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue was up 1189.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -4.76 EPS for the current year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

