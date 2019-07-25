GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of GTEC Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31, approximately 9,025 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 54,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.32.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36.

About GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF)

GTEC Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes ultra-premium cannabis and its derivatives in Canada. The company is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

Further Reading: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for GTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.