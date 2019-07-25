GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSC) Shares Up 1.2%

GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN (NYSEARCA:GSC)’s stock price shot up 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.81 and last traded at $22.87, 191 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.60.

Featured Article: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Connect S&P GSCI Enhanced Commodity Total Return Strategy Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.