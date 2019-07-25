Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ASR. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.33.

NYSE ASR opened at $155.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $164.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 52 week low of $127.95 and a 52 week high of $212.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $213.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.29 million. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,347,000 after buying an additional 65,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,778,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 1,262.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,170,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

