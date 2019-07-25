Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Groupon in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian anticipates that the coupon company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coupon company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Groupon had a positive return on equity of 18.28% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $578.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.22.

NASDAQ:GRPN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.55. The company had a trading volume of 681,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,425. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.51. Groupon has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other Groupon news, Director Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Groupon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Groupon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.