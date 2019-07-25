Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS.

GPI stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.04. The company had a trading volume of 292,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.19. Group 1 Automotive has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $88.57.

In other Group 1 Automotive news, insider Frank Grese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $392,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael David Jones sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $194,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Buckingham Research set a $31.00 price target on shares of nVent Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

