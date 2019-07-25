Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) Announces Dividend of €0.02

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Greencoat Renewables stock remained flat at $GBX 1.12 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 275,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,832. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15. Greencoat Renewables has a 1-year low of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.14 ($0.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

About Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms. It operates wind farms with an aggregate capacity of 251 megawatts in Ireland. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland. Greencoat Renewables PLC is a subsidiary of BRI Wind Farms 3 Limited.

