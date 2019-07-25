Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) Announces Dividend of €0.02

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of Greencoat Renewables stock remained flat at $GBX 1.12 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 275,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,832. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15. Greencoat Renewables has a 1-year low of GBX 1.02 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.14 ($0.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
About Greencoat Renewables
