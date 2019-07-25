GravityCoin Hits One Day Volume of $2,043.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $212,332.00 and approximately $2,043.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 63% against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0927 or 0.00000926 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003170 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00293663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010033 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.14 or 0.01669939 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00024472 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00120763 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000672 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 2,290,345 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

