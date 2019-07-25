Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barrington Research set a $22.00 target price on The Hackett Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total value of $2,521,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,847,980.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.03, for a total value of $230,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,454,979.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,900 shares of company stock worth $10,545,445 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 21.3% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 225,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,631 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 21.9% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grand Canyon Education by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 201,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.98. 130,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.61. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $90.67 and a one year high of $130.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.82.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.60 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

