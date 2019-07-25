Gradient Investments LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,052 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.35% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $54,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 36,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 36,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $119.03. 14,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,944. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.72 and a 1-year high of $119.74.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.