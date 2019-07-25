Gradient Investments LLC Has $22.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,666,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 244,660 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.2% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $22,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 89.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 100.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $72,000.

NYSEARCA:IAU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.53. 513,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,648,188. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $13.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.29.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

