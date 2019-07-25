Gradient Investments LLC Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2,920.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,432 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 11,163.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 219,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,940,000 after purchasing an additional 217,456 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,869 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 62,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,146 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $123.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group cut AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America set a $135.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.88.

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.69 per share, for a total transaction of $200,340.70. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,616.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,612,554.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.08. The stock had a trading volume of 171,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,664. The firm has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.47. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 91.85% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.