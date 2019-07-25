Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,410 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned approximately 0.48% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF worth $8,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 113,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after buying an additional 43,925 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 80,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Capital Management LLC now owns 43,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 40,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYD stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.07. 4,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,800. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.97. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.33 and a 12-month high of $38.90.

