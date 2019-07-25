Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 390,071.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,610 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $9,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 46.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth about $161,000. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $428,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,116,899 shares of company stock valued at $191,482,548. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CBRL shares. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.96.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $171.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,118. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.70. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.63 and a 52 week high of $185.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $739.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.15 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 4th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.62%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

