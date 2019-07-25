Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 4,042 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 11,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.0% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.83. 39,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $153.91. The company has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.99.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total transaction of $775,960.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,656 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,389.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 target price on Ameriprise Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup cut Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.78.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.