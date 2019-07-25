Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 5,244 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLRN. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 18,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,348,000 after buying an additional 15,582 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 710,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after buying an additional 404,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $679,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLRN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.73. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,376,810. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $30.21 and a 12 month high of $30.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.