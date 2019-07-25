Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 278 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $275.06. The company had a trading volume of 141,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,758. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $214.83 and a one year high of $276.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

