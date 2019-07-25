Gradient Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,941 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ)

Gradient Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 88,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter.

BSCJ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.07. 1,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,815. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.82 and a one year high of $21.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.11.

