Graco (NYSE:GGG) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.93 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 41.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

GGG stock traded down $2.82 on Thursday, reaching $48.38. 1,194,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,660. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.28. Graco has a twelve month low of $37.36 and a twelve month high of $53.91. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 182,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $9,344,153.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198,518.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $732,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 203,610 shares of company stock worth $10,389,984 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graco by 91.9% during the first quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $47.00.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

