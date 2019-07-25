Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBIL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $403,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 94,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 39,283 shares during the last quarter.

GBIL stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.32. 1,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,419. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.97 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.27.

