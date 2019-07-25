Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Sunday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $104.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $45.00 price target on shares of Perrigo and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $142.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.35. KLA-Tencor has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $142.66. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 72.34%. KLA-Tencor’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $422,336.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,821.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.36, for a total transaction of $33,252.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,407 shares of company stock worth $621,159. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the second quarter worth about $1,277,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 7,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in KLA-Tencor by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in KLA-Tencor during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,898,000. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

