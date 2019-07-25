Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) a €41.50 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.50 ($48.26) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PHIA. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Network International in a report on Monday, May 6th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €41.90 ($48.72).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($33.63) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.00).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.