Gold Resource (NASDAQ:GORO) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Gold Resource Corporation (NASDAQ:GORO) traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.81, 102,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 635,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29.

Gold Resource (NASDAQ:GORO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.58 million during the quarter.

Gold Resource Company Profile (NASDAQ:GORO)

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

